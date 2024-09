DEMA has announced the winners of the 2024 Diving Community Champion Awards.

This year, the winners are:

Jack’s Diving Locker.

Professional Scuba Inspectors, Inc.

Diveheart Foundation.

Winners will receive their awards during the annual meeting at the DEMA Show in Las Vegas, which will be held on November 20, 2024, between 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

