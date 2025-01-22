2025 321FREEDIVE Conference Postponed

The 2025 series of 321FREEDIVE conferences have been postponed, according to event organizer Jennifer Morgan.

While the 2023 and 2024 conferences were held at a single location, the 2025 version would have seen four-day conferences held in eight locations in the USA.

The vision behind the creation of the 321FREEDIVE conference was and is to support the overall freediving community and promote safety as well aa educational access to the US mainstream, Morgan wrote in her announcement:

“From the approach of a mom seeking to see her child grow, and through thinking outside the box, I have had the opportunity to help create some fantastic symbiotic relationships, connect many individuals that might not otherwise have met, and watched community leadership take faith leaps in growth and really thrive thanks to these relationships. I feel honored by this.”

2024 was a “very dark year” for Morgan and her family, she wrote.

“With multiple family illnesses and injuries and having both of my parents hospitalized during the fall, I can’t even put into words how planning the 2025 Conference, though very challenging, served as a place of optimism.

“Unfortunately, after careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2025 Conference for the following reasons.

“Throughout the past 2 months, many of our anticipated elite leadership have shared obligations that prevent them from being available and it is these individuals we all learn from the most. With the extreme weather conditions across the country, we’ve lost access to some of our venues and frankly they are not willing to commit at this time with the uncertainty.”

Morgan said she would be contacting those who have purchased tickets with regards to refunds or credits.

For an event of this magnitude, the right leaders were needed on board and the conditions had to be right to ensure its worth the investment to all involved, especially new participants, she wrote.

“Coming to this decision was one of the more difficult ones I’ve had to make and at times I felt as though I was letting everyone down. I truly hope this event will come to fruition sooner than later. I will be reaching out for ideas and thoughts on how to better proceed and specifically in each location.”