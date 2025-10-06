Monday, October 6, 2025
Freediving

2025 North American Freediving Conference Announces Leadership Team and Event Highlights

John Liang
By John Liang

321freedive's 2025 North American Freediving Conference
321freedive's 2025 North American Freediving Conference

The 2025 North American Freediving Conference has unveiled its distinguished Leadership Team, featuring a dynamic blend of virtual and in-person presenters from across the freediving and aquatic wellness communities.

This year’s conference promises an immersive experience with “Hot Topic” panel discussions, Dynamic and Depth Workshops as well as presentations from global experts.

The Leadership Team includes:

321freedive's 2025 North American Freediving Conference
321freedive’s 2025 North American Freediving Conference

Safety Team:

  • Eric Spangler – AIDA, PADI & PFI Freediving Instructor
  • Aghali Moraes – SSI Freediving Instructor
  • Rick Pindell – SSI Freediving Instructor
  • Billy Brittingham – SSI Freediving Instructor

This year’s conference will offer a hybrid format to maximize accessibility and engagement. Attendees can expect expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops and collaborative panels addressing the most pressing topics in freediving education, safety and innovation.

For more information and registration details, go to 321freedive.com or follow updates on social media.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

