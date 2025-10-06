2025 North American Freediving Conference Announces Leadership Team and Event Highlights

The 2025 North American Freediving Conference has unveiled its distinguished Leadership Team, featuring a dynamic blend of virtual and in-person presenters from across the freediving and aquatic wellness communities.

This year’s conference promises an immersive experience with “Hot Topic” panel discussions, Dynamic and Depth Workshops as well as presentations from global experts.

The Leadership Team includes:

Safety Team:

Eric Spangler – AIDA, PADI & PFI Freediving Instructor

– AIDA, PADI & PFI Freediving Instructor Aghali Moraes – SSI Freediving Instructor

– SSI Freediving Instructor Rick Pindell – SSI Freediving Instructor

– SSI Freediving Instructor Billy Brittingham – SSI Freediving Instructor

This year’s conference will offer a hybrid format to maximize accessibility and engagement. Attendees can expect expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops and collaborative panels addressing the most pressing topics in freediving education, safety and innovation.

For more information and registration details, go to 321freedive.com or follow updates on social media.