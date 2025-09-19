Friday, September 19, 2025
321FREEDIVE Announces Georgia Tech As Venue For Atlanta Conference

John Liang
By John Liang

Georgia Tech Announced As 321Freedive Venue
321FREEDIVE has announced that Georgia Tech University will be the venue for next month’s North American Freedive Conference.

According to the announcement:

“This landmark event marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between 321FREEDIVE and Georgia Tech, aimed at increasing access to elite-level training environments for the Freediving community across North America.

“Through this conference, we are taking the first steps to help Georgia Tech implement the protocols, safety standards and planning needed to establish a ‘formal’ Freediving Program on campus — a first of its kind at this level.”

The conference, which runs from Oct. 10-13, will feature:

  • Presentations, Workshops and Panel discussions
  • Sessions led by Elite-level freediving experts, as well as emerging local leaders
  • A collaborative environment designed to support the growth and most importantly professionalism of the North American Freediving community.

321FREEDIVE Founder Jennifer Morgan said:

“This event is not just a gathering — it’s a catalyst for long-term development and integration of freediving into mainstream athletic and academic institutions.”

For more information, go to 321freedive.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

