321FREEDIVE Announces Georgia Tech As Venue For Atlanta Conference

321FREEDIVE has announced that Georgia Tech University will be the venue for next month’s North American Freedive Conference.

According to the announcement:

“This landmark event marks the beginning of a strategic partnership between 321FREEDIVE and Georgia Tech, aimed at increasing access to elite-level training environments for the Freediving community across North America.

“Through this conference, we are taking the first steps to help Georgia Tech implement the protocols, safety standards and planning needed to establish a ‘formal’ Freediving Program on campus — a first of its kind at this level.”

The conference, which runs from Oct. 10-13, will feature:

Presentations, Workshops and Panel discussions

Sessions led by Elite-level freediving experts, as well as emerging local leaders

A collaborative environment designed to support the growth and most importantly professionalism of the North American Freediving community.

321FREEDIVE Founder Jennifer Morgan said:

“This event is not just a gathering — it’s a catalyst for long-term development and integration of freediving into mainstream athletic and academic institutions.”

For more information, go to 321freedive.com.