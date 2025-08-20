321FREEDIVE Announces New Conference Dates

Organizers of the 321FREEDIVE series of conferences in North America have released a new, updated schedule for the upcoming gatherings.

For this year, the Chicago conference, originally scheduled for August 22nd-24th, has been rescheduled with tentative dates of July 25th-27th, 2026. The one in Atlanta is still set for October 10th-12th.

For 2026, the latest 321FREEDIVE Instagram post has the conference schedule as follows:

May 1st-3rd — Austin, Texas

— Austin, Texas May 7th-10th — Santa Rosa, New Mexico

— Santa Rosa, New Mexico June 5th-7th — Nashville, Tennessee

— Nashville, Tennessee July 25th-27th — Chicago, Illinois (tentative)

— Chicago, Illinois (tentative) September 25th-27th — Las Vegas, Nevada

The IG post further states:

“2025 Has been an incredibly challenging year not only for 321FREEDIVE but also for many within our Industry. After extensive meetings with Leadership in each region, we are committed to taking the time to ensure the North American Freediving Conference upholds the standards of excellence previously experienced.

“As we plan for the upcoming year, we look forward to better supporting our Industry and Community as it grows and promotes Safety First. Stay Tuned!”