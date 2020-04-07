A lot of us want to keep in touch with the oceans whilst we are stuck at home. It can feel like such a long way away when you aren’t allowed to get in the water. We’ve picked out some of our favorite Ocean Documentaries for you to enjoy whilst out of the water.

Blue Planet & Blue Planet II

We absolutely love both of the BBC series Blue Planet from 2001 and 2017 follow-up Blue Planet II. Whilst it feels like cheating to pick both series, they are so good we had to include both. Narrated by the legendary Sir David Attenborough, the series both dive deep into the marine environment of Planet Earth.

How To Watch:

Blue Planet – You can buy on Amazon, watch on BBC iPlayer or on Netflix.

Blue Planet II – You can buy on Amazon, watch on BBC iPlayer or on Netflix.

Deep Sea

Originally made as an IMAX movie, Deep Sea takes a swim through the oceans and features a huge array of sea life including jellyfish, turtles, sharks, and whales. The narration is provided by Johny Depp and Kate Winslet.

How To Watch: You can buy on Amazon.

Chasing Coral

This documentary follows a team of scientists and divers as they explore the problem of coral bleaching. Covering more than 30 countries the team looks at why does coral bleaching occurs and how can it be stopped.

How To Watch: You can watch on Netflix.

A Plastic Ocean

This eye-opening documentary looks at what happens to all the plastic that gets thrown away (spoiler: most of it ends up in the oceans). Craig Leeson, an award-winning journalist, teams up with Tanya Streeter, a world champion freediver to create a film that blends adventure, travel, and science covering the whole world.

How To Watch: You can watch on Netflix, YouTube or Google Play.

Mission Blue

Another Netflix documentary, this time featuring “Her Deepness” Dr. Sylvia Earl and her life story. Taking viewers on an inspirational and moving journey from Dr. Earl’s childhood home on the Gulf Coast, to a lifetime of dedicated work on waters around the globe. It is truly amazing to hear all about this living legend.

Do you have any other favorite ocean documentaries you consider must-watch? Let us know in the comments below.

Find Out More In Our Diving & Coronavirus Information Area