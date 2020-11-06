7th Our Ocean Conference Postponed To 2021

The 7th annual Our Ocean Conference has been postponed to 2021.

The conference was to be held in Koror, Palau on December 7-8, 2020. It will now take place in 2021, although no dates have been set at this moment.

The move is a blow to the Pacific nation, and according to the President of the Republic of Palau, Tommy E. Remengesau Jr:

“While we had hoped that the pandemic would abate, continuing public health concerns and travel restrictions have made an in-person conference in Palau infeasible at this time. We want the Conference to continue to engage in high-level dialogue, build meaningful partnerships and mobilize ambitious new commitments for our ocean, and this will be best achieved by an in-person meeting next year as opposed to a virtual conference now. We were delighted to have launched our Global Village conference facilities last month, with the support of our partners, and look forward to being able to use these venues next year for its intended purpose to host the Our Ocean 7 in 2021.”

The conference aims to generate tangible commitments from different ocean stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, and businesses to create enhanced protection and sustainable use of the ocean.

For more info about the Our Ocean Conference, click here.