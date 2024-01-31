Wednesday, January 31, 2024
7TILL8 Wetsuits Looking For Pro Divers For Affiliate Diver Program, Unveils New Dive Log

John Liang
By John Liang

Torrance, California-based custom-tailored wetsuit company 7TILL8 Wetsuits is looking for professional divers for a new affiliate program.

The company says it is expanding its custom dive program in 2024 and looking for professional divers to partner with for their first-ever Affiliate Partnership Program.

If you’re a pro diver and interested, you’ll need to fill out a form on the 7TILL8 website.

To access the form, go to www.7till8.com.

Additionally, 7TILL8 recently unveiled a new dive log for those divers who prefer analog over digital tools.

According to 7TILL8:

“The Dive Log is a journal designed to reflect on memorable sessions and record the specific conditions that made them worthwhile.”

Its features include:

  • 100 pages to record 50 sessions.
  • Room for technical analysis as well as open free-write for highlights
  • Designed and printed in Los Angeles by Sorella Studios 

The dive log retails for US$36 (~€33) and is available for purchase here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

