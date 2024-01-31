7TILL8 Wetsuits Looking For Pro Divers For Affiliate Diver Program, Unveils New Dive Log

Torrance, California-based custom-tailored wetsuit company 7TILL8 Wetsuits is looking for professional divers for a new affiliate program.

The company says it is expanding its custom dive program in 2024 and looking for professional divers to partner with for their first-ever Affiliate Partnership Program.

If you’re a pro diver and interested, you’ll need to fill out a form on the 7TILL8 website.

To access the form, go to www.7till8.com.

Additionally, 7TILL8 recently unveiled a new dive log for those divers who prefer analog over digital tools.

According to 7TILL8:

“The Dive Log is a journal designed to reflect on memorable sessions and record the specific conditions that made them worthwhile.”

Its features include:

100 pages to record 50 sessions.

Room for technical analysis as well as open free-write for highlights

Designed and printed in Los Angeles by Sorella Studios

The dive log retails for US$36 (~€33) and is available for purchase here.