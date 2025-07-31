A Letter to Zuccari

On 28 August 2023, Swiss-Italian freediver Andrea Zuccari set off, alone, with an underwater scooter – and never returned.

Zuccari had made a significant impact in freediving: besides achieving the third deepest mark in the sport (185m – No Limits) and setting multiple records, he’d also established himself as the world’s foremost authority on equalization.

Recently, former students and friends of Zuccari’s returned to his Freediving World project in Sharm el-Sheikh after a long hiatus – to dive, but perhaps also to reconnect.

What follows is my personal letter to Andrea.

Dear Andrea,

You dived away from us, forever, almost 2 years ago now – but I still tried to find you in Sharm el Sheikh the other day. To be clear, this hadn’t been the original intention behind our reason to return. After a 2-year hiatus from freediving (life priorities, you understand), Geordie, Bruce, and I happened to sense, at about the same time, that a Blue Week might offer some much-needed Life perspective. It would be just like old times! Only without you…

On arrival at the hotel, I walked past the expectant reception staff and straight to the spot outside where you’d first introduced yourself to me in 2012. It was a brief exchange: I’d mentioned Umberto’s Stage and you, with that knowing smile, warned me about “the pressure to come”. You were right, of course. And so began what became a seminal mentorship (whether you were aware of it or not) that made an impact on the direction our freediving journey would ultimately take. Ah … so many memories:

I remember your calm guidance through those AA Stages, our instructor course, and the subsequent Blue Weeks where I learnt, firstly in the intellectual sense – and then came to understand in the embodied sense – how relaxation is the foundation of our sport; that freediving is (mostly) an art, a way of being in the world, rather than a demonstration of mental and kinetic potential.

I remember Geordie, Gletwyn and I becoming your very first “deep equalisation instructor” graduates. What a fun, fascinating week that was. We were awestruck by the effort you had gone to – the research, the experiments, and the risks, to make yourself the (true) world authority on equalisation. You helped us redefine what exactly we mean when we apply the term “Expert” (a debate still raging in the living world). I recall how we chuckled at your zany experiment to prove that “diaphragmatic contractions are primarily psychological rather than just an inevitable autonomic response to serum CO2”. The experiment? – an underwater static with a promise to your safety crew that you would surface “ONLY at the first contraction”, or black out. Well, you got your blackout. Point made.

I recall our decision to come and support you and Alice at a deserted Club Reef during the COVID-19 pandemic, with you having to open the gate for us every morning. It was a tough time for you guys, but it was the least we could do.

We fondly recall your gentle but firm support when you helped (an apprehensive) Bruce Mills break the South African CNF record. In the end, all it took was a steady voice, a calm hand on the shoulder, and a “you got this” smile. And the respect I felt when you took control (along with Alice and the team, of course) in your “The Boss” t-shirt at the World Cup event in 2022. We felt honoured to be asked to help out a bit, too (and sorry for interfering with your sonar!).

I remember following your No Limits pursuit of 200m, and our email exchanges about the vertigo you were experiencing. By the time you closed the book on that project, you left us all with a fair bit to unpack. You’d reached extraordinary depths (proudly sporting your dive mask!) not for their own sake, but because you believed that the key to progress was to prepare the thorax properly, and to perfect the subtle art of Mouthfill and the Locks. And let’s not forget “That F**#*ng Glottis”! Then, after unexpectedly suffering that Taravana injury, you took the concept of responsible, thoughtful pursuit of extreme goals a step further by including neuro-scientific opinion in your project assessment. More importantly, the wisdom and restraint you demonstrated by backing away from recklessly pushing down to what was “just a number” held a lesson for us all. A mindset that likely saved you then … but only amplified the tragic irony behind your final dive.

Most importantly, I remember telling a group of our students, as we said our goodbyes after another fantastic week with you and Alice, to remember that: “In Andrea, you will always have a friend in freediving”.

But your influence transcends these memories, and I long for an opportunity to share with you how often your name has come up around our campfires whenever the idea – not the sport, but the concept itself – of apnea was discussed. Your and Pelo’s impact on our mindset catalysed the pursuit of a different path, a path away from “numbers” and “performance” (though they have their place) and towards the wilderness, to the transcendent isolation of starry night-dives with the Southern Cross visible from depth, to the arctic, to the creepy, abandoned mine shafts and icy rivers and, ultimately, deep underground into the caves and other intimidating places. We speculated, we prepared, we visualised; we formed a strange little band of divers comfortable with abseiling into cracks and crawling through bat-infested tunnels where we had to abandon accepted apnea safety protocols to produce psychedelic freediving art in the black depths far below the African soil. What can I say, il mio amico: we’ve done some pretty weird shit along the way and, who knows, maybe we’ll finally get an opportunity to share some of the stories and scenes with our community. However, the point is that little to no progress would have been made without the foundation we received from you and Pelo.

I’m writing this letter on a home-bound plane after a fabulous few days at Freediving World (I hope the person sitting next to me, peering at my screen, is enjoying the story so far!). It was so encouraging to see that your legacy remains intact and that Alice is doing such a fine job of keeping the project alive. What a woman. Anyway, after reconnecting with the Blue again, on the morning of the 4th day, I thought I spotted a Zuccari-shaped hole in the deep and seized my opportunity. Dangling on the line inside a 3D art-scape of H2O, salt molecules, and 170,669 glimmering, pulsating jellyfish, I closed my eyes, sensed your presence nearby, and raised my hand in greeting … and (I’m pretty sure) I felt you smile “that smile” right back at me.

It’s been said that everyone dies twice: the first time when your heart stops beating and then again, finally, when the last person that knew you – or knew of you – says your name for the very last time. Andrea, I think there’s a pretty good chance that you’re going to outlive all of us.

Arrivederci!

Peter Buchan (on behalf of Geordie, Bruce and Gletwyn)