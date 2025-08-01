Activists Release Petition Opposing Deep Seabed Mining off American Samoa

Two activist groups have issued a petition that opposes the imposition of deep seabed mining off American Samoa.

The petition is organized by Right to Democracy and America the Beautiful for All Coalition in support of leaders and communities from American Samoa and all US territories.

The White House earlier this year issued an executive order that would purportedly allow US-affiliated companies to mine the deep seabed in US and international waters. The order comes despite the United States not being a member of the International Seabed Authority, the global body overseeing deep-sea mining.

The order sought to expedite permitting from US agencies to facilitate the commercial extraction of minerals like cobalt, nickel and manganese from deep-sea environments both within US waters and far beyond US national jurisdiction. It specifically directed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to allow permitting for deep-sea mining.

The order stated:

“Our Nation must take immediate action to accelerate the responsible development of seabed mineral resources, quantify the Nation’s endowment of seabed minerals, reinvigorate American leadership in associated extraction and processing technologies, and ensure secure supply chains for our defense, infrastructure, and energy sectors.”

Soon after the order came out, ocean advocacy groups condemned the action, calling it “dangerous” and “an environmental disaster in the making.”

The petition states:

“We, the undersigned residents and diaspora from United States territories, stand with leaders and communities from American Samoa in firm opposition to unilateral proposals by the federal government to undertake deep seabed mining in Pacific island waters without the meaningful participation and consideration of the Indigenous people who will be impacted by these decisions.

“The push for deep seabed mining in American Samoa’s waters is a stark reminder of the limited power the people who live in US territories have to make decisions that directly impact our lives, land, waters and future. The federal government continues to sideline the needs, voices and traditional governance of its territories — from the Pacific to the Caribbean–providing at best symbolic participation in decisions that appear to already have been made.”

View the petition here.

