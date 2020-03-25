Underwater360°, the organizer of Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) in Singapore, announced this week that the expo has been postponed for a second time.

Originally scheduled for originally scheduled for April 17-19, 2020, organizers had pushed the date back to May 29th-31st, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Singapore’s Health Ministry this week mandated the suspension of any events with more than 250 people scheduled between March 20th and July 1st, 2020. Consequently:

“As the organizer of Asia Dive Expo (ADEX), we are once again faced to make another pragmatic business decision based on the current advisory measures by the government of Singapore. Herewith, we regretfully have to postpone and defer the event, originally scheduled for April 17-19 and May 29-31, 2020. The deferred event date will be advised at a later date.

“This decision was reached after an extensive consultation with the relevant government authorities and agencies in Singapore, and in consideration to health and safety as the priority of the native Singaporeans, visitors, partners, stakeholders, exhibitors, speakers and industry partners.”

For more info, check out the ADEX website.