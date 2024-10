Underwater 360, the company behind the Asia Dive Expo (ADEX), has announced that it will acquire the OZTek Show.

The company will take full ownership of the show from 2025. The 2025 OZTek show is scheduled to take place on March 14-15, 2025 at the Sydney International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The move brings together two of the biggest dive shows in the Pacific.

Between them, the events have over 55 years of history to draw upon and deliver expectational shows to guests.