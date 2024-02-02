Friday, February 2, 2024
Adopt A Goblin Shark For Valentine’s Day

John Liang
By John Liang

Shark Angels Goblin shark adoption
Special limited-edition Goblin Shark Adoptions from Shark Angels are available, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Because nothing says “I love you” better than adopting a goblin shark, even a goblin shark needs some love on Valentine’s Day.

Adopters can name their shark and be listed on the organization’s shark adoption wall. Adoption includes a cute plush, personalized certificate and gift card, character sticker and fact card. Free shipping for US orders.

The Goblin Shark can also be adopted for a birthday, “thinking of you” and other special occasions.

Your gift helps Shark Angels, a non-profit 501c3 organization, raise awareness of the critical issues facing sharks, educate and mentor the next generation, advocate for legislation and provide a wealth of resources and information on their website and social media to change the future for sharks.

To adopt a Goblin Shark, go to sharkangels.org.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

