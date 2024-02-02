Adopt A Goblin Shark For Valentine’s Day

Special limited-edition Goblin Shark Adoptions from Shark Angels are available, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Because nothing says “I love you” better than adopting a goblin shark, even a goblin shark needs some love on Valentine’s Day.

Adopters can name their shark and be listed on the organization’s shark adoption wall. Adoption includes a cute plush, personalized certificate and gift card, character sticker and fact card. Free shipping for US orders.

The Goblin Shark can also be adopted for a birthday, “thinking of you” and other special occasions.

Your gift helps Shark Angels, a non-profit 501c3 organization, raise awareness of the critical issues facing sharks, educate and mentor the next generation, advocate for legislation and provide a wealth of resources and information on their website and social media to change the future for sharks.

To adopt a Goblin Shark, go to sharkangels.org.