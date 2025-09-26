Saturday, September 27, 2025
Diving Travel

Aggressor Adventures Announces $900 Savings on Certain Bahamas Trips Through The End Of This Year

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Aggressor Adventures Announces $900 Savings on Bahamas Aggressor I Trips Through The End Of This Year
Aggressor Adventures Announces $900 Savings on Bahamas Aggressor I Trips Through The End Of This Year

If you’ve got a hankering for taking a liveaboard dive trip to the Bahamas before the end of this year, Aggressor Adventures might have something right up your alley.

The company has unveiled a limited-time US$900/~€766 savings on weeklong liveaboard vacations aboard the Bahamas Aggressor I.

You’ll have to book your trip by September 30, 2025, and the travel dates include:

– October 25 – November 1, 2025
– November 1–8, 2025
– November 8–15, 2025
– November 22–29, 2025
– November 29–Dec 6, 2025
– December 6–13, 2025
– December 13–20, 2025
– December 27–Jan 3, 2026

The offer gives travelers the chance to experience:

– Dives in crystal-clear waters
– Encounters with reef sharks, hammerheads and more
– Spacious accommodations and gourmet meals prepared daily

Captain Javier of the Bahamas Aggressor I said:

“This is your chance to experience our liveaboard with only 14 guests onboard at an unbelievable price. With fewer guests, you’ll enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere, personalized service from our dedicated staff, and plenty of space to un-wind between dives.”

Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown added:

“This $900 savings creates an exciting opportunity for divers to discover the magic of the Bahamas Aggressor I.”

For more info, go here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,018FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US