Aggressor Adventures Announces $900 Savings on Certain Bahamas Trips Through The End Of This Year

If you’ve got a hankering for taking a liveaboard dive trip to the Bahamas before the end of this year, Aggressor Adventures might have something right up your alley.

The company has unveiled a limited-time US$900/~€766 savings on weeklong liveaboard vacations aboard the Bahamas Aggressor I.

You’ll have to book your trip by September 30, 2025, and the travel dates include:

– October 25 – November 1, 2025

– November 1–8, 2025

– November 8–15, 2025

– November 22–29, 2025

– November 29–Dec 6, 2025

– December 6–13, 2025

– December 13–20, 2025

– December 27–Jan 3, 2026

The offer gives travelers the chance to experience:

– Dives in crystal-clear waters

– Encounters with reef sharks, hammerheads and more

– Spacious accommodations and gourmet meals prepared daily

Captain Javier of the Bahamas Aggressor I said:

“This is your chance to experience our liveaboard with only 14 guests onboard at an unbelievable price. With fewer guests, you’ll enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere, personalized service from our dedicated staff, and plenty of space to un-wind between dives.”

Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown added:

“This $900 savings creates an exciting opportunity for divers to discover the magic of the Bahamas Aggressor I.”

For more info, go here.