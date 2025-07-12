Aggressor Adventures Announces ‘Explore the World Weeks’

Aggressor Adventures has announced the official release of the 2026 and 2027 “Explore the World Weeks” — featuring 25% off select adventures.

This annual promotion offers a rare opportunity to book the company’s scuba diving charters — now joined for the first time by land-based stays at the Chiang Mai Aggressor Signature Lodge in northern Thailand.

Nearly all Aggressor destinations are included in the sale, making it the most expansive “Explore the World Weeks” promotion to date.

According to Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown:

“Our guests wait all year for Explore The World Weeks, and this year is bigger than ever. With almost every liveaboard destination included, plus the addition of our Chiang Mai Signature Lodge, this is the perfect time to book the adventure of a lifetime.”

To access the full list of discounted trips, prospective travelers will need to join Aggressor’s email list at https://aggressor.com/subscribe.

Aggressor added:

“Please note that there is limited availability and trips are expected to sell out quickly.”