Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Diving Travel

Aggressor Adventures Announces Three New Liveaboards in the Red Sea, Komodo, Bahamas

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Red Sea Aggressor V (Image credit: Aggressor Adventures)
Red Sea Aggressor V (Image credit: Aggressor Adventures)

Aggressor Adventures has announced the launch of three new liveaboards this spring for the Red Sea, Indonesia and Bahamas.

Red Sea Aggressor V: Exploring Egypt’s Deep South

Red Sea Aggressor V (Image credit: Aggressor Adventures)
Red Sea Aggressor V (Image credit: Aggressor Adventures)

Embarking from Port Berenice, the 131-foot/40-meter, steel-hulled Red Sea Aggressor V offers divers access to Egypt’s pristine southern reefs, including Elba Reef and the Rocky and Zabargad Islands.

Accommodating up to 26 guests in 13 air-conditioned staterooms — comprising four Master Staterooms with queen beds and nine Deluxe Staterooms with various configurations — the vessel boasts five decks featuring a salon, two hot tubs, a sun deck and a bar. Guests can enjoy state-of-the-art diving amenities and five-star personal service throughout their voyage. Learn more about this destination.

Komodo Aggressor: Traditional Elegance Meets World-Class Diving

Komodo Aggressor Indonesia (Image credit: Aggresssor Adventures)
Komodo Aggressor Indonesia (Image credit: Aggresssor Adventures)

Launching on May 1, 2025, the 95-foot/29-meter Komodo Aggressor is a traditional Indonesian Phinisi-style yacht, featuring twin masts and powered for comfort and stability. The vessel accommodates up to 16 guests across eight air-conditioned staterooms, including two Balcony Suites, three Master Staterooms and three Deluxe Staterooms — all featuring en-suite bathrooms. Divers will explore the rich biodiversity of Komodo National Park, home to over 3,000 species of fish, 600 types of coral and the iconic Komodo Dragons. Learn more about this destination.

Bahamas Aggressor II: Luxury Diving in the Caribbean

Bahamas Aggressor II
Bahamas Aggressor II (Image credit: Aggressor Adventures)

Set to debut on May 2, 2025, the 110-foot/33.5-meter Bahamas Aggressor II is a four-deck yacht designed for both snorkeling and scuba diving adventures in the Bahamas. Accommodating up to 20 guests, the vessel offers diverse stateroom options, including balcony suites, deluxe staterooms with king or twin beds and twin staterooms with side-by-side single beds — all equipped with private bathrooms, climate control and safes.

Guests can unwind in leisure spaces featuring a hot tub, shaded cocktail deck, grill, air-conditioned salon and a dining area. Learn more about this destination.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,061FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US