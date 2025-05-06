Aggressor Adventures Announces Three New Liveaboards in the Red Sea, Komodo, Bahamas

Aggressor Adventures has announced the launch of three new liveaboards this spring for the Red Sea, Indonesia and Bahamas.

Red Sea Aggressor V: Exploring Egypt’s Deep South

Embarking from Port Berenice, the 131-foot/40-meter, steel-hulled Red Sea Aggressor V offers divers access to Egypt’s pristine southern reefs, including Elba Reef and the Rocky and Zabargad Islands.

Accommodating up to 26 guests in 13 air-conditioned staterooms — comprising four Master Staterooms with queen beds and nine Deluxe Staterooms with various configurations — the vessel boasts five decks featuring a salon, two hot tubs, a sun deck and a bar. Guests can enjoy state-of-the-art diving amenities and five-star personal service throughout their voyage. Learn more about this destination.

Komodo Aggressor: Traditional Elegance Meets World-Class Diving

Launching on May 1, 2025, the 95-foot/29-meter Komodo Aggressor is a traditional Indonesian Phinisi-style yacht, featuring twin masts and powered for comfort and stability. The vessel accommodates up to 16 guests across eight air-conditioned staterooms, including two Balcony Suites, three Master Staterooms and three Deluxe Staterooms — all featuring en-suite bathrooms. Divers will explore the rich biodiversity of Komodo National Park, home to over 3,000 species of fish, 600 types of coral and the iconic Komodo Dragons. Learn more about this destination.

Bahamas Aggressor II: Luxury Diving in the Caribbean

Set to debut on May 2, 2025, the 110-foot/33.5-meter Bahamas Aggressor II is a four-deck yacht designed for both snorkeling and scuba diving adventures in the Bahamas. Accommodating up to 20 guests, the vessel offers diverse stateroom options, including balcony suites, deluxe staterooms with king or twin beds and twin staterooms with side-by-side single beds — all equipped with private bathrooms, climate control and safes.

Guests can unwind in leisure spaces featuring a hot tub, shaded cocktail deck, grill, air-conditioned salon and a dining area. Learn more about this destination.