Sunday, September 21, 2025
Aggressor Adventures Highlights Aggressor Detours

Aggressor Adventures Announces Komodo Aggressor Liveaboard
Aggressor Adventures is highlighting its in-house dive planning service, Aggressor Detours.

The service aims to streamline and simplify the entire travel planning experience. Using the service allows you to keep everything in one place, from booking flights and hotels to cruises, diving, liveaboard, and land-based excursions.

Features offered by Aggressor Detours include:

  • Comprehensive Planning: These include Flights, hotels, airport transfers, as well as activities and other excursions.
  • Personalized Service: Aggressor Detours offers a bespoke itinerary aimed at each traveler’s objectives.
  • Exclusive Adventures: The service offers unique land-based experiences such as safaris, cultural tours, and resort stays. These are specifically curated to dovetail perfectly with Aggressor liveaboards, river cruises, and lodges.

Commenting on the new in-house travel service Aggressor Detours Manager Bob Thompson stated:

“Travelers trust Aggressor to deliver world-class adventure, and Aggressor Detours ensures every detail of the journey is just as exceptional. We take the stress out of logistics so guests can focus on what matters most; exploring and creating unforgettable memories.

“At Aggressor, we don’t just sell trips — we create full journeys. Detours is the bridge between arriving at the destination and truly experiencing it to the fullest.”

Source
