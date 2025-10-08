Aggressor Adventures ‘Inspired By Adventure’ Podcast Explores Hill Tribe Luxury in Chiang Mai

The latest episode of Aggressor Adventures’ “Inspired By Adventure Podcast” features the owner of the new Aggressor Signature Lodge in Chiang Mai, Thailand which is set to open in November.

In this episode, “Hill Tribe Luxury in Chiang Mai: Behind the Scenes of Aggressor’s New Signature Lodge,” host Cole Watkins speaks with Ong Touchsyorn, the owner of Aggressor’s newest Signature Lodge in Chiang Mai, Thailand, currently on track for completion in November.

Ong shares the inspiration behind the Hill Tribe–inspired chalets, designed to honor local traditions while embracing modern luxury and sustainable practices. Listeners will gain insight into the lodge’s deep ties to the community, eco-friendly initiatives and the ways it brings travelers closer to the region’s rich culture.

The conversation highlights the seven-night itinerary, crafted to immerse guests in the traditions and beauty of Thailand:

• Day 1: Arrival at the Lodge. Rest, relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

• Day 2: Visit to the Long Neck Tribe Village and elephant sanctuary.

• Day 3: Explore Wat Umong Temple, Araksa Tea Garden, and Tha Phae Gate.

• Day 4: Enjoy birdwatching and experience The Peak of Thailand (Doi Inthanon) and Pha Chor Mae Wang National Park.

• Day 5: Authentic Tribal Thai Cooking Class and Royal Tribe Retreat Massage at the Lodge.

• Day 6: Dress in traditional Hmong attire and discover Doi Pui Village and the sacred Phra That Doi Suthep Temple.

• Day 7: Heartfelt moments with tribal children and a scenic trek to a Karen tribe village.

• Day 8: Farewell breakfast before transfer to Chiang Mai International Airport.

Ong says:

“Chiang Mai was the perfect choice for our newest Signature Lodge. It’s a destination where travelers can enjoy comfort while truly experiencing the traditions, landscapes and spirit of Thailand.”

To learn more about the lodge, go to aggressor.com or check out the episode below.