Aggressor Adventures Launches ‘Back-to-Back Special’

Aggressor Adventures this week announced its latest promotion: the “Back-to-Back Special.”
The limited-time offer rewards guests with savings of up to US$1,600/~€1,412 when booking two consecutive trips at select Aggressor destinations.
The combinations include:
- Red Sea Aggressor IV and Nile Queen II River Cruise – Save $1,600
- Nile Queen II River Cruise and Sri Lanka Signature Lodge – Save $1,000
- Philippines Aggressor I and II – Save $1,000
- Komodo Aggressor and Raja Ampat Aggressor – Save $1,000
- Cocos Island Aggressor and Okeanos Aggressor II – Save $1,600
- Thailand Aggressor and Chiang Mai Signature Lodge – Save $1,400
- Bahamas Aggressor I and II – Save $1,000
- Belize Aggressor III and IV – Save $1,000
The Booking Window is from May 21 to June 4, 2025. All travel must be completed by December 31, 2025.
Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown said:
“This new Back-to-Back Special is perfect for adventurers who want to maximize their journey by exploring multiple destinations in a single trip. Whether it’s diving, wildlife safaris, or river cruising, these savings give our guests more reasons to stay and play longer.”
Availability is limited, and back-to-back itineraries must be booked together during the
promotional window to qualify.
For full details, go to Aggressor.com or contact your travel advisor.