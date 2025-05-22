Aggressor Adventures Launches ‘Back-to-Back Special’

Aggressor Adventures this week announced its latest promotion: the “Back-to-Back Special.”

The limited-time offer rewards guests with savings of up to US$1,600/~€1,412 when booking two consecutive trips at select Aggressor destinations.

The combinations include:

The Booking Window is from May 21 to June 4, 2025. All travel must be completed by December 31, 2025.

Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown said:

“This new Back-to-Back Special is perfect for adventurers who want to maximize their journey by exploring multiple destinations in a single trip. Whether it’s diving, wildlife safaris, or river cruising, these savings give our guests more reasons to stay and play longer.”

Availability is limited, and back-to-back itineraries must be booked together during the

promotional window to qualify.

For full details, go to Aggressor.com or contact your travel advisor.