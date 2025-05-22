Friday, May 23, 2025
Aggressor Adventures Launches ‘Back-to-Back Special’

By John Liang

-

Aggressor Adventures 'Back-to-Back' Promo

Aggressor Adventures this week announced its latest promotion: the “Back-to-Back Special.”

The limited-time offer rewards guests with savings of up to US$1,600/~€1,412 when booking two consecutive trips at select Aggressor destinations.

The combinations include:

The Booking Window is from May 21 to June 4, 2025. All travel must be completed by December 31, 2025.

Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown said:

“This new Back-to-Back Special is perfect for adventurers who want to maximize their journey by exploring multiple destinations in a single trip. Whether it’s diving, wildlife safaris, or river cruising, these savings give our guests more reasons to stay and play longer.”

Availability is limited, and back-to-back itineraries must be booked together during the
promotional window to qualify.

For full details, go to Aggressor.com or contact your travel advisor.

John Liang
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

