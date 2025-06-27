Aggressor Adventures Releases New ‘Cup of Joe with CEO’ Episode

Aggressor Adventures this week released a new episode of its video series, “Cup of Joe with CEO,” hosted by CEO Wayne Brown and Cole Watkins, director of marketing and advertising.

The episode delivers company updates, including three new global destinations, an exclusive promotion with Mares, the launch of the OnAdventure Network, expanded advertising initiatives and more.

In this episode, Brown and Watkins discuss three new destinations:

Now offering liveaboard expeditions in one of the world’s most biologically diverse marine regions. Bahamas Aggressor II: Returning with enhanced itineraries through the waters of the Bahamas’ Out Islands.

Returning with enhanced itineraries through the waters of the Bahamas’ Out Islands. Red Sea Aggressor V: The newest addition to the Red Sea fleet, with itineraries in the deep southern part of the Red Sea.

Other topics include:

The OnAdventure Network is the company’s onboard WiFi network allowing guests to review the safety systems, order morning beverage service, watch exciting videos of our worldwide destinations and more. Mares Partnership and Promotion: The Mares Quad Ci Giveaway Sweepstakes invites divers to win a Galapagos liveaboard trip aboard the Galapagos Aggressor III simply by registering their new Mares dive computer.

The invites divers to win a Galapagos liveaboard trip aboard the Galapagos Aggressor III simply by registering their new Mares dive computer. Expanded TV Advertising: Aggressor continues to build brand awareness through national television campaigns that highlight its offerings.

According to Brown:

“We’re passionate about continually evolving the Aggressor experience, both onboard and beyond. This episode is all about showing how we’re growing — from the launch of new vessels to the debut of our media network — and offering even more value to our guests.”

Check out the episode below.