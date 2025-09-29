Aggressor Adventures Sets Record with 100 Readers Choice Awards

Aggressor Adventures has announced it has set a record in winning an unprecedented 100 Readers Choice Awards in Scuba Diving magazine’s annual survey.

This achievement marks the highest number of awards ever earned by a liveaboard company in the history of the program.

The Scuba Diving Readers Choice Awards have been a benchmark of quality in the dive industry for over 30 years, allowing divers from around the world to vote for their favorite liveaboards, resorts, operators and destinations.

These awards reflect the voices of well-traveled divers who recognize outstanding service, safety and unforgettable experiences.

Among the most noteworthy accolades, several Aggressor yachts placed in the Best Overall Liveaboard category, including:

• Bahamas Aggressor I

• Bahamas Aggressor II

• Belize Aggressor III

• Belize Aggressor IV

• Cayman Aggressor IV

• Maldives Aggressor II

• Red Sea Aggressor II

• Red Sea Aggressor IV

• Roatan Aggressor

• Turks & Caicos Aggressor II

In addition, the company’s Family Weeks were recognized among the Top 5 in the “Family Friendly” category, underscoring the brand’s dedication to welcoming divers of all ages.

According to Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown:

“For over 40 years, Aggressor Adventures has delivered world-class experiences to divers around the globe. Setting a record with 100 Read-ers Choice Awards is a humbling honor and a reflection of the hard work of our crew, staff and partners who make every adventure unforgettable.”

If you’re looking to book your own liveaboard trip, go to aggressor.com.