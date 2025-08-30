Aggressor Adventures Spotlights Dive Destinations In Egypt

Aggressor Adventures this month is spotlighting its liveaboard trips to Egypt’s Red Sea and Nile River.

From coral reefs in the Red Sea to cruising the Nile, Aggressor is offering four unique adventures for this destination.

According to Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown:

“With Egypt, we’re able to offer our guests the best of both worlds. You can dive some of the most pristine and historic waters in the Red Sea, and then step back thousands of years in time along the Nile. It’s an unmatched combination of adventure and culture that only Aggressor can deliver.”

Those four itineraries include:

North – Red Sea Aggressor II

For divers eager to explore the Red Sea’s northern reefs and wrecks, the Red Sea Aggressor II departs from Hurghada. This liveaboard offers access to iconic sites like the SS Thistlegorm wreck, Ras Mohamed National Park and the Straits of Tiran. Expect stunning coral gardens, abundant fish life and thrilling drift dives. More info is available here.

South – Red Sea Aggressor IV

Operating from Port Ghalib, the Red Sea Aggressor IV showcases the southern Red Sea, with itineraries including Daedalus, Brothers and Elphinstone. It’s known for shark encounters, pristine coral reefs and dramatic drop-offs. For more info, go here.

Deep South – Red Sea Aggressor V

The newest liveaboard addition, the Red Sea Aggressor V offers itineraries to the Deep South to visit uncrowded dive sites, untouched reefs and a chance to explore some of the most remote and pristine regions of the Red Sea. Learn more here.

The Past – Aggressor Nile Queen II River Cruise

The 155-foot/47-meter river cruise ship Aggressor Nile Queen II sails from Luxor to Aswan. Guests enjoy guided tours of sites such as Karnak Temple, Valley of the Kings and Philae Temple. More information is available here.

For the ultimate Egyptian experience, guests can combine a Red Sea liveaboard with a Nile Queen II river cruise. The company’s in-house travel agency, Aggressor Detours, is available to plan both experiences, taking the stress out of travel logistics so guests can focus on adventure.