Thursday, June 12, 2025
Diving Travel

Aggressor Adventures Unveils New Savings Deals For Upcoming Liveaboard Dive Trips to the Philippines

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Aggressor Adventures Unveils New Savings Deals For Upcoming Liveaboard Dive Trips
Aggressor Adventures Unveils New Savings Deals For Upcoming Liveaboard Dive Trips

Aggressor Adventures this week unveiled limited-time savings for divers planning liveaboard dive trips to the Philippines.

From now until June 30, 2025, guests can take advantage of up to US$2,000/~€1,738 in savings on select Philippines Aggressor and Philippines Aggressor II itineraries.

These discounts span across both seven-night, 10-night and 11-night trips, giving travelers greater flexibility and value while exploring some of the most biodiverse waters on the planet.

The savings apply to the following itineraries:

Travelers can save $2,000 for a trip on the Philippines Aggressor II from October 4-14, 2025.

Travelers can save $1,500/~€1,301 for trips on the Philippines Aggressor on either June 29-July 10, 2025 or November 8-18, 2025.

Travelers can save $1,000/~€868 on the Philippines Aggressor on select 7-night charters either November 1-8, 2025 or December 6-13, 2025.

The booking window for these trips is now through June 30, 2025.

According to Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown:

“Aggressor’s Philippines itineraries are among the most vibrant and diverse in the world. These new specials give more travelers the op-portunity to explore thriving coral reefs, pelagic encounters, and spectacular macro life at a fraction of the cost.”

To book a trip, go to aggressoradventures.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,160FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US