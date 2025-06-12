Aggressor Adventures Unveils New Savings Deals For Upcoming Liveaboard Dive Trips to the Philippines

Aggressor Adventures this week unveiled limited-time savings for divers planning liveaboard dive trips to the Philippines.

From now until June 30, 2025, guests can take advantage of up to US$2,000/~€1,738 in savings on select Philippines Aggressor and Philippines Aggressor II itineraries.

These discounts span across both seven-night, 10-night and 11-night trips, giving travelers greater flexibility and value while exploring some of the most biodiverse waters on the planet.

The savings apply to the following itineraries:

Travelers can save $2,000 for a trip on the Philippines Aggressor II from October 4-14, 2025.

Travelers can save $1,500/~€1,301 for trips on the Philippines Aggressor on either June 29-July 10, 2025 or November 8-18, 2025.

Travelers can save $1,000/~€868 on the Philippines Aggressor on select 7-night charters either November 1-8, 2025 or December 6-13, 2025.

The booking window for these trips is now through June 30, 2025.

According to Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown:

“Aggressor’s Philippines itineraries are among the most vibrant and diverse in the world. These new specials give more travelers the op-portunity to explore thriving coral reefs, pelagic encounters, and spectacular macro life at a fraction of the cost.”

To book a trip, go to aggressoradventures.com.