Aggressor Signature Lodges Expands to Thailand

If you’re a fan of Aggressor Adventures’ liveaboard dive trips but were thinking of doing something more land-based, the company this week announced its newest luxury signature lodge in Thailand.

The new lodge, located in Chiang Mai province, is set to open on November 1, 2025.

Visits to Thailand are expected to increase significantly this year, due in part to the popularity of HBO’s drama series “The White Lotus,” whose third season was filmed in the southeast Asian country.

Up to 16 guests will explore Thai culture and enjoy five-star amenities and service. The five-acre property includes a main reception hall, dining tent, entertainment area, eight air-conditioned “Luxury Hill Tribe Chalets” and a swimming pool. Each 34-by-31-foot, semi-outdoor chalet has a king bed or two twins, two private bathrooms, two spa beds on the balcony and beautiful Thai furniture.

Seven-night, Saturday-to-Saturday itineraries begin each day with a breakfast that will prepare you for a host of activities. Among them, you’ll visit a local elephant sanctuary, where you can walk, feed, bathe and play with these incredible creatures in their natural environment. A naturally built park and museum nearby will reveal how locals make world-famous paper products from elephant-poop fibers.

Aggressor’s website now offers a new itinerary page with detailed description and video of each day’s activities.

Birdwatchers will explore the Angka Nature Trail, whose elevated boardwalk winds through a rainforest that is home to species like the green-tailed sunbird, rufous-throated partridge, snowy-browed flycatcher and many more.

Guests will also explore Wat Umong, a serene, 700-year-old wooded temple complex set against the mountains, known for its series of art-lined tunnels and bell-shaped towers, called “chedi.”

Other stops include:

The Tha Phae Gate , an ancient entrance to Chiang Mai that dates back to the walled city’s 13th century founding.

, an ancient entrance to Chiang Mai that dates back to the walled city’s 13th century founding. Doi Pui Mong Village , a hilltop village within a lush national park and home to members of the Hmong tribe.

, a hilltop village within a lush national park and home to members of the Hmong tribe. Pha Chor, whose towering cliffs were carved by river, wind and rain over thousands of years, sometimes referred to as a smaller version of the Grand Canyon.

A 25% Off Introductory Special, available through March 31, applies to weeklong stays between Nov. 1, 2025, and Jan. 3, 2026.

To learn more, go to aggressor.com, call Aggressor Adventures at 800-348-2628