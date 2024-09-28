Saturday, September 28, 2024
AI To Help Drive Forward Ocean Exploration

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Seabed 2030 Project
Seabed 2030 Project

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has announced that it is teaming up with artificial intelligence ocean exploration pioneer SeaDeep.

The new partnership aims to be able to leverage SeaDeep’s expertise using AI in exploration to complete the Seabed 2030 Project of mapping the entire planet’s seabed by the end of the decade. 

This will be done by integrating SeaDeep patented multimodal undersea intelligence platform to allow scientists to create reports virtually immediately.

Discussing the new partnership, Seabed 2030 Project Director Jamie McMichael-Philips stated:

“This collaboration with SeaDeep marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a fully mapped ocean. At Seabed 2030, working in partnership with industry and other stakeholders to develop leading-edge technology and provide practical at-sea surveying experience is central to our mission. It’s a pleasure to welcome SeaDeep on board—a true pioneer in innovative technology for ocean exploration.”

While SeaDeep CEO and Co-Founder Eric Osherow stated:

“We are excited to join forces with Seabed 2030, a project that aligns with our vision of utilizing technology to better understand the ocean. By integrating AI-driven solutions into this international effort, we can enhance data collection. The ocean holds vast untapped potential, and partnerships like this will enable us to gain a deeper understanding of it, ultimately allowing us to manage and protect it more effectively.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

