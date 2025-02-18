AIDA Publishes Latest Rule Changes

In case you missed it, AIDA International recently released Version 17.7 of its rule updates.

According to an Instagram post:

“The latest rule updates bring key refinements to judging, safety, equipment regulations, and competition procedures, effective January 2025.”

The most important changes include:

1 — The World Championship Jury must include up to 2 Level A Judges and up to 2 Level B Judges. The remaining judges will be Level C or D, with Judge Assistants ranging from Level E to C.

2 — Athletes who cannot complete the Surface Protocol (SP) due to a disability may now request an adjustment by writing to the Technical Officer.

3 — In pool disciplines, up to 3 kg (6.61 lbs) of weight can now be worn under the suit (compared to depth, where all weights must have a quick-release safety system and be worn outside the wetsuit).

4 — Depth competitions involving drift diving must now also use depth sonar for the entire event, alongside WR-status World Championships and depth record events.

5 — For World Championships, the minimum Static Apnea (STA) depth is now 110 cm/43.3 inches (compared to 60 cm/23.6 inches in international competitions).

6 — Blackout recovery times are now recorded with decimal precision (e.g., 15.0 sec instead of 15 sec).

7 — Athletes in DYNB & CWTB are now allowed one dolphin kick at the turn. Any additional kicks result in disqualification (DQOTHER).

* Definition added: A dolphin kick is a kick in which legs and fins move both forward and back together.

According to AIDA:

“These updates aim to enhance fairness, safety, and inclusivity in AIDA competitions.”

You can find all the changes under the “Record of changes” section at the end of the full rulebook.