Thursday, May 30, 2024
Diving Travel

Alaia Belize Is Offering A New ‘Beyond The Reef’ Excursion

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Photo courtesy Alaia Belize
Photo courtesy Alaia Belize

Alaia Belize, a luxury boutique resort located on the island of Ambergris Caye, has a new “Beyond the Reef” excursion on offer.

The excursion is an exclusive, day-long experience giving guests the opportunity to discover the secrets that make the Belize Barrier Reef a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Captain Fito leads this unique excursion on the resort’s own vessel, named Reel Escape, taking guests out on the water for snorkeling at Hol Chan and Shark Ray Alley.

From there, guests are taken to the quaint fishing village of Caye Caulker to feed tarpon, savor mouth-watering local delicacies from the grill and take a swim at The Split, one of the island’s most iconic swimming destinations.

When guests take part in this excursion, they are also giving back to the destination, as 10% of all tour proceeds go to the Hol Chan Marine Reservation Station in support of their reef conservation efforts.

For guests who prefer adventures on land, Alaia Belize also offers excursions to the mainland, where nearly half of the land is covered by rainforest. Just a short flight from the resort, guests can explore Mayan temples, float through caves on a tube or zip line through the rainforest.

An excursion to the notable Mayan archaeological site of Actun Tunichil Muknal is perfect for history buffs and thrill seekers alike.

You can learn more about Alaia Belize here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
111,315FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US