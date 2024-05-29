Alaia Belize Is Offering A New ‘Beyond The Reef’ Excursion

Alaia Belize, a luxury boutique resort located on the island of Ambergris Caye, has a new “Beyond the Reef” excursion on offer.

The excursion is an exclusive, day-long experience giving guests the opportunity to discover the secrets that make the Belize Barrier Reef a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Captain Fito leads this unique excursion on the resort’s own vessel, named Reel Escape, taking guests out on the water for snorkeling at Hol Chan and Shark Ray Alley.

From there, guests are taken to the quaint fishing village of Caye Caulker to feed tarpon, savor mouth-watering local delicacies from the grill and take a swim at The Split, one of the island’s most iconic swimming destinations.

When guests take part in this excursion, they are also giving back to the destination, as 10% of all tour proceeds go to the Hol Chan Marine Reservation Station in support of their reef conservation efforts.

For guests who prefer adventures on land, Alaia Belize also offers excursions to the mainland, where nearly half of the land is covered by rainforest. Just a short flight from the resort, guests can explore Mayan temples, float through caves on a tube or zip line through the rainforest.

An excursion to the notable Mayan archaeological site of Actun Tunichil Muknal is perfect for history buffs and thrill seekers alike.

