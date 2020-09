Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov this past weekend set a new freediving world record in the Constant Weight (CWT) Bifins discipline.

Molchanov successfully dove to 111 meters (364 feet) during the International Adriatic Freediving Competition in the waters off Croatia.

He surpassed his previous record by one meter (3.28 feet).

Molchanov’s record dive was recognized by both the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) and the World Underwater Federation (CMAS).