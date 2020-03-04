Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov recently set a new Guinness World Record with his 180-meter (590-foot) monofin swim below the ice of the Ameryevsky Dolomite quarry.

Molchanov’s record surpasses that of France’s Arthur Guéran-Boyer’s 175-meter (574-foot) swim set in 2017.

Alexey dedicated his record to his late mother Natalia, who passed away in a freediving incident in August 2015.

His record was first announced on the Facebook page of the Russian movie “One Breath,” which chronicles Natalia’s freediving exploits and premieres this week. Molchanov served as a consultant for the film.