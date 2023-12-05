All Guests, Crew Safe From Indo Siren Fire

All the passengers and crew aboard the Master Liveaboards Fleet’s Indo Siren vessel are reported safe and unharmed after a fire destroyed the ship last week during a Raja Ampat cruise.

According to a statement from Master Liveaboards:

“While on our current expedition in Raja Ampat on the morning of November 30th, a fire erupted on the Indo Siren. Currently, we are in the process of evaluating the circumstances surrounding the incident and collaborating with authorities. Consequently, we are unable to provide further details at this juncture.

“All guests and staff safely disembarked from the vessel without any additional complications. They are presently under the care of our ground crew, who have arranged accommodations while we address their ongoing requirements.

“We are actively assessing the implications of the fire on upcoming trips. Guests who may be affected by enforced cancellations or alterations to their plans will be notified at an appropriate time when arrangements are finalized.

“We express our deep gratitude that the situation did not escalate further and that everyone on board, including both crew and guests, is unharmed and in good health.”