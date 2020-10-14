Thursday, October 15, 2020
Scuba Diving

Amphi Scooter Developers Close To Full Funding

John Liang
By John Liang

-

the Amphi underwater scooter
the Amphi underwater scooter

The folks who built the Amphi, the first hands-free underwater scooter, are really close to reaching their crowdfunding campaign to raise US$15,000 (~12,771 Euros) to finalize development and produce the first batch of Amphi scooters.

As of Tuesday evening US Eastern time, Amphi Americas’ crowdfunding campaign had raised $14,484 with less than a week left.

For more info, go to their IndieGogo page or check out the video below.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

0FansLike
70,104FollowersFollow
2,527FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,235FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US