Amphi Scooter Developers Close To Full Funding

The folks who built the Amphi, the first hands-free underwater scooter, are really close to reaching their crowdfunding campaign to raise US$15,000 (~12,771 Euros) to finalize development and produce the first batch of Amphi scooters.

As of Tuesday evening US Eastern time, Amphi Americas’ crowdfunding campaign had raised $14,484 with less than a week left.

For more info, go to their IndieGogo page or check out the video below.

(Remember: This is a crowdfunding campaign, so you are helping to fund the development of a project, but not a finished product. Please make sure you research the project before spending any money.)