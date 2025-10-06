Monday, October 6, 2025
Ancient Blockships Identified in Swedish Waters

Sam Helmy

-

Eerie underwater scene with a shipwreck and marine life, including fish and a shark, surrounded by dark blue-green water and aquatic plants. (AI-generated by AdobeStock)
Swedish marine archaeologists from Vrak, the Museum of Wrecks, have identified one of the oldest blockships in the country’s waters. 

So far, they have successfully identified eight of nine 17th- and 18th-century warship wrecks off Karlskrona. These ships were deliberately sunk near the island of Smorasken in two parallel rows. One served as a pier foundation while the others formed an underwater blockade protecting Sweden’s principal Baltic naval base at the time.

The work was carried out by marine archaeologists Jim Hansson and Patrik Hoglund. They used tree-ring dating of crossbeam timbers and documentary evidence to finally be able to name most finds with high confidence.

This included the wreck of the Hercules, built in 1651, making it the oldest warship recorded at Karlskrona. Other vessels named by the team include Queen Ulrika Eleonora, Queen Hedvig Eleonora, Uppland, Jägaren, Falken, No. 17 and Sankt Peter.

The ships were sunk during the Great Northern War as a rapid defensive measure, creating a barrier against Danish and Russian fleets. They were chosen since most were not outfitted for open-sea engagement.

Commenting on the identification, Vrak marine archaeologist Jim Hansson stated:

“Among other things, we have identified one of the wrecks as Hercules, the oldest warship found so far in Karlskrona. We can see that many ships were sunk as a quick defense because they were not equipped for an external threat. Similar parallels can be seen today – although now we have joined NATO!”

While Fellow Vrak marine archaeologist Patrik Höglund also stated:

“These ships were sunk in the early 18th century during the Great Northern War as part of Karlskrona’s defences. This is fantastic material that tells the story of a time when Sweden was one of Europe’s greatest naval powers. The finds will be an important source for both continued research and knowledge transfer.”

SourceDivernet
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

