Ancient Shipwrecks Now Open In Greece

One of the biggest frustrations about diving in Greece is the many restrictions placed on divers, especially those on diving archaeological sites and ancient shipwrecks.

To support the Greek economy, and encourage tourism in the post-COVID-19 era, a law lifting many of the restrictions has been passed.

The new regulations abolish depth limits and allow unescorted dives to many shipwrecks and archaeological sites. The bill provides unrestricted access to shipwrecks older than 50 years, which opens up a vast array of wrecks sunk in Greek waters during World War II, as well as many ancient wrecks in Greek waters.

As part of the new rules, this summer should see the opening of the country’s first two archaeological parks. The first is in Navarinao Bay off the coast of Messina, and the other opposite the town of Methoni on the islet of Sapientza.