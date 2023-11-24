Antarctica: The New Scuba Diving Frontier

Diving and exploring the waters off Antarctica is fast becoming the new scuba diving frontier, with more operators running vessels in the area.

Due to the remoteness of the destination, exploring the waters off Antarctica tends to be a liveaboard diving experience.

The cold, frozen waters are pristine and offer a glimpse into a world seldom seen by divers. Marine life is rich and diverse and includes many unique creatures only found in much colder waters. Some of the best dive sites in Antarctica include:

Deception Island offers a very unique experience of diving in waters warmed by the volcano.

Lemaire Channel is the ultimate experience when it comes to sampling the delights of Antarctica’s icy landscape.

Palmer Peninsula is well known for its marine life, including penguins, kelp, and more.

If you’re interested in discovering the icy depths of Antarctica, then booking a liveaboard is arguably the best way to have the experience of a lifetime.

