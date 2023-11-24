Friday, November 24, 2023
Diving Travel

Antarctica: The New Scuba Diving Frontier

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Diving Antarctica (Adobe Stock)
Diving Antarctica (Adobe Stock)

Diving and exploring the waters off Antarctica is fast becoming the new scuba diving frontier, with more operators running vessels in the area.

Due to the remoteness of the destination, exploring the waters off Antarctica tends to be a liveaboard diving experience.

The cold, frozen waters are pristine and offer a glimpse into a world seldom seen by divers. Marine life is rich and diverse and includes many unique creatures only found in much colder waters. Some of the best dive sites in Antarctica include:

  • Deception Island offers a very unique experience of diving in waters warmed by the volcano.
  • Lemaire Channel is the ultimate experience when it comes to sampling the delights of Antarctica’s icy landscape.
  • Palmer Peninsula is well known for its marine life, including penguins, kelp, and more.

If you’re interested in discovering the icy depths of Antarctica, then booking a liveaboard is arguably the best way to have the experience of a lifetime.

You can find out more here (the website is launching soon!)

Sourcethescubanews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,765FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
10,600FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US