Anthony’s Key Launches BOGO Promotion

Anthony’s Key Resort has announced the launch of its fall BOGO & Beyond promotion.

The promotion is aimed at groups of families and friends. With the offer, reserve a seven-night resort package by July 31, 2025 and your second guest enjoys 50% off. However, the discounts don’t end there: The third and fourth guests in the same bungalow receive a 30% discount.

The latest promotion is the perfect opportunity to explore the delights of the Caribbean as a family or a group of friends.

Promotion Overview:

You need to complete your booking by July 31, 2025.

The promotion travel window is from August 30, 2025, through December 20, 2025.

The offer is valid for 7-night resort packages.

The BOGO & Beyond Promotion includes all of the following:

7-Night Accommodations

3 Meals Daily: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

Round-trip Airport Transfers

Welcome Cocktail & Orientation

Fresh-Water Swimming Pool

Kayaks & Paddle Boards

Free WiFi in Rooms & Common Areas

Island Fiesta Night on Anthony’s Key

Beach Day Excursion to Maya Key

With the promotion, you will receive the following discounts on the various accommodations available at Anthony’s Key Resort:

Hill Superior Bungalow: the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681.

the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681. Dockside Loft: the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681.

the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681. Key Superior Bungalow: the first guest pays $1,537, the second guest’s cost is $768.

the first guest pays $1,537, the second guest’s cost is $768. Key Deluxe Bungalow: the first guest pays $2,027, the second guest’s cost is $1,013.

the first guest pays $2,027, the second guest’s cost is $1,013. Key Premium Suite: the first guest pays $2,552, the second guest’s cost is $1,276.

You can find out more information about the Anthony’s Key Fall Bogo Promotion here.