Anthony’s Key Launches BOGO Promotion

Anthony’s Key Resort has announced the launch of its fall BOGO & Beyond promotion.
The promotion is aimed at groups of families and friends. With the offer, reserve a seven-night resort package by July 31, 2025 and your second guest enjoys 50% off. However, the discounts don’t end there: The third and fourth guests in the same bungalow receive a 30% discount.
The latest promotion is the perfect opportunity to explore the delights of the Caribbean as a family or a group of friends.
Promotion Overview:
- You need to complete your booking by July 31, 2025.
- The promotion travel window is from August 30, 2025, through December 20, 2025.
- The offer is valid for 7-night resort packages.
The BOGO & Beyond Promotion includes all of the following:
- 7-Night Accommodations
- 3 Meals Daily: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
- Round-trip Airport Transfers
- Welcome Cocktail & Orientation
- Fresh-Water Swimming Pool
- Kayaks & Paddle Boards
- Free WiFi in Rooms & Common Areas
- Island Fiesta Night on Anthony’s Key
- Beach Day Excursion to Maya Key
With the promotion, you will receive the following discounts on the various accommodations available at Anthony’s Key Resort:
- Hill Superior Bungalow: the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681.
- Dockside Loft: the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681.
- Key Superior Bungalow: the first guest pays $1,537, the second guest’s cost is $768.
- Key Deluxe Bungalow: the first guest pays $2,027, the second guest’s cost is $1,013.
- Key Premium Suite: the first guest pays $2,552, the second guest’s cost is $1,276.
You can find out more information about the Anthony’s Key Fall Bogo Promotion here.