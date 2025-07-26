Sunday, July 27, 2025
Anthony’s Key Launches BOGO Promotion

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Anthony's Key Roatan Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary With A Special Deal
Anthony's Key Roatan Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary With A Special Deal

Anthony’s Key Resort has announced the launch of its fall BOGO & Beyond promotion.

The promotion is aimed at groups of families and friends. With the offer, reserve a seven-night resort package by July 31, 2025 and your second guest enjoys 50% off. However, the discounts don’t end there: The third and fourth guests in the same bungalow receive a 30% discount.

The latest promotion is the perfect opportunity to explore the delights of the Caribbean as a family or a group of friends.

Promotion Overview:

  • You need to complete your booking by July 31, 2025.
  • The promotion travel window is from August 30, 2025, through December 20, 2025.
  • The offer is valid for 7-night resort packages.

The BOGO & Beyond Promotion includes all of the following:

  • 7-Night Accommodations
  • 3 Meals Daily: Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • Round-trip Airport Transfers
  • Welcome Cocktail & Orientation
  • Fresh-Water Swimming Pool
  • Kayaks & Paddle Boards
  • Free WiFi in Rooms & Common Areas
  • Island Fiesta Night on Anthony’s Key
  • Beach Day Excursion to Maya Key

With the promotion, you will receive the following discounts on the various accommodations available at Anthony’s Key Resort:

  • Hill Superior Bungalow: the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681.
  • Dockside Loft: the first guest pays $1,362, the second guest’s cost is $681.
  • Key Superior Bungalow: the first guest pays $1,537, the second guest’s cost is $768.
  • Key Deluxe Bungalow: the first guest pays $2,027, the second guest’s cost is $1,013.
  • Key Premium Suite: the first guest pays $2,552, the second guest’s cost is $1,276.

You can find out more information about the Anthony’s Key Fall Bogo Promotion here.

SourceAnthonyskey.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

