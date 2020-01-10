The Divers Alert Network is now accepting applications for the 2020 DAN/R.W. “Bill” Hamilton Dive Medicine Research Grant.

The year-long, US$10,000 (~8998 Euro) grant supports new or ongoing research projects in a bunch of areas, including:

• Development of decompression procedure techniques for commercial, military, technical and/or recreational divers

• Development of new decompression models

• Probability of risk or probabilistic modeling

• Multi-gas dive simulation

• Dive computer procedures, protocols and testing

• Treatment of incomplete decompression and resulting incidents

DAN established the research grant in honor of Dr. R.W. “Bill” Hamilton, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 81. Hamilton, nicknamed “The Prince of Gases,” conducted research on dive physiology and the treatment of injured divers. He authored numerous papers, reports and workshop proceedings. He’s perhaps best known for co-developing the Diving Computational Analysis Program (DCAP), a computer program that analyzes and develops decompression procedures and schedules for a wide variety of exposures to pressure.

Petar Denoble, Vice President of Research at DAN, said:

“Decompression safety was Bill Hamilton’s life’s work. We established this grant to carry on his legacy and to support the next generation of researchers studying diving physiology and advanced decompression procedures. We’re excited to help fund and promote research that builds on Bill’s work and that can ultimately help save lives.”

Applicants can be involved in any aspect of dive-related sciences, but the spirit of the program is to support projects closely related to Hamilton’s studies. The grant is open to applicants at any stage of their professional education or career, and recipients are required to present their results to DAN.

The deadline for applications is March 15th, 2020, and the grant recipient will be notified by May 1st, 2020.

To apply for the grant, send an email to [email protected].