Monday, September 9, 2024
Applications For WDHOF Scholarships Now Open

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Women Divers Hall of Fame
Women Divers Hall of Fame

Applications for the Women Divers Hall of Fame scholarships and grants have begun.

The application window is open through 5 pm US Eastern Time on October 31, 2025. Successful applicants will receive notifications in February 2025, and the awards will be given in March 2025.

This year, seven categories of scholarships are available, including:

  • Marine conservation, both basic and applied research.
  • Marine biology.
  • Underwater archaeology.
  • Sea turtle conservation.
  • Extreme environment physiology,
  • Journalism/graphic arts/photography/videography.

Additionally, 10 categories of training grants are available, ranging from basic training to advanced diver training. Grants on offer include:

  • Basic Dive Training Grants (learn to dive)
  • Basic or Advanced Dive Training Grant for Sea Scouts, Sea Cadets, ROTC, JROTC, military academy students.
  • Advanced Dive Training Grant- Recreational Diving.
  • Advanced Dive Training Grant – Professional Diving.
  • Advanced Dive Training Grant – Scientific Diving.
  • Advanced Dive Training Grant – Technical Diving.
  • Advanced Dive Training – Underwater Photography.
  • Advanced Dive Training – Dive Instructor/ Divemaster.
  • Instructor Advanced Education Training Grant.
  • Amelia Behrens-Furniss Memorial Hardhat Dive Training Grant.
  • Diver Medical Education Grants.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

