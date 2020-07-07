Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Aqua Lung Unveils New i470TC Dive Computer

By John Liang

-

Aqua Lung's i470TC Dive Computer

Aqua Lung recently introduced its new, Bluetooth-enabled i470TC Dive Computer.

The Bluetooth function allows the diver to connect to the Diverlog+ app on mobile or desktop. All dive computer settings can be remotely controlled, dive log and profile data can be viewed, and locations, notes and other details can be added.

Other functions include:

• Hoseless air-integration
• 4 operating modes – Air, Nitrox, Gauge, and Freedive
• Switch between 3 Nitrox mixes with 3 transmitter mixes up to 100% O2
• Bluetooth connects wirelessly to free DiverLog+ app
• History Mode records last 24 dives

The i470TC retails for US$499 (~432 Euros). For more info, go to aqualung.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

