Aqualung Introduces Custom Video Call Backgrounds

Video calling is now big business in the time of COVID-19, and even though it has revolutionized communications, the world still sees a host of uninspiring backgrounds of bookcases, wallpaper, and general everyday life.

To combat this and provide divers missing the water with inspiration, Aqualung has released a series of high-resolution images that can be used as a video conference call background.

All the photos were shot by a host of renowned underwater photographers, including Greg Lecoeur and Zak Noyle.

You can find the backgrounds here.