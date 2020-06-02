Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Underwater Imaging

Aqualung Introduces Custom Video Call Backgrounds

Aqualung Introduces Custom Video Call Backgrounds 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Aqualung Lifestyle custom video background
Aqualung Lifestyle custom video background

Video calling is now big business in the time of COVID-19, and even though it has revolutionized communications, the world still sees a host of uninspiring backgrounds of bookcases, wallpaper, and general everyday life.

To combat this and provide divers missing the water with inspiration, Aqualung has released a series of high-resolution images that can be used as a video conference call background.

All the photos were shot by a host of renowned underwater photographers, including Greg Lecoeur and Zak Noyle.

You can find the backgrounds here.

Aqualung Introduces Custom Video Call Backgrounds 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,808FansLike
65,169FollowersFollow
2,270FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,524FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba DivingSpearfishing, and Diving Travel. We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US