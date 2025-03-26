Wednesday, March 26, 2025
‘Aquariums: The Dark Hobby’ Documentary Is Now Available For Streaming

By John Liang

'Aquariums: The Dark Hobby' Documentary Is Now Available For Streaming (Photo courtesy Dark Hobby LLC)

A documentary that looks behind the curtain to the seedier side of the aquarium trade is now available on all streaming platforms.

“Aquariums: The Dark Hobby” is an expose of the death of exotic fish, the reef and the ocean at the hands of the home aquarium trade.

Nowadays, Hawaii is ground zero in the worldwide struggle to save reef wildlife. The film follows Native Hawaiian Elders, conservationists and scientists who will stop at nothing to ensure the survival of these tiny creatures that are targets of a global trade worth billions.

These heroes valiantly fight reef degradation, exploitation and ensure the survival of marine habitat and species.

Actor Martin Sheen, who produced the film and provided an introduction, told People Magazine the documentary was “a very powerful wake-up call.”

“I have to confess to almost total ignorance of what was involved in supplying the fish tanks around the world and the level of destruction that’s left behind, as well as the number of fish that die in transport and how short a lifespan they spend in captivity.

“I was so embarrassed at my own ignorance.”

Sheen added:

“When you realize what’s going on, and what it took to bring them halfway across the world in very controlled circumstances, and how many didn’t survive the journey, that alone is concerning. What is important to understand is not only that they are captured, but how they’re captured. It’s unbelievable the methods they use and the poisons that they infuse into the water and on the reefs.”

