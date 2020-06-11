Thursday, June 11, 2020
AUAS Board Issues Update On The NOGI Awards

By Sam Helmy

Following a video conference call, the Board of Directors of the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences (AUAS) decided the fate of the 2020 NOGI awards after a lengthy discussion.

In the wake of the discussion — which took into account the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 winners will receive their NOGI Awards at the 2021 gala at the DEMA Show. As a result, there will be no NOGI winners in 2021, and the next winners will be in 2022.

According to AUAS President Dan Orr:

“The NOGI Award is the oldest and most prestigious award in the recreational diving world, recognizing individuals who have made significant career contributions to the sport, the industry and the world in the Arts, Sciences, Environment, Sports/Education and through Distinguished Service.”

The winners of the 2020 awards include:

    • Laurence Madin – Science.
    • Paul Nicklen – Arts.
    • Wolcott Henry – Environment.
    • Don Barthelmess – Sports/Education.
    • Carol Rose – Distinguished Service.
SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

