Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club Partners With SCUBA SHACK

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club in the British Virgin Islands has partnered with SCUBA SHACK to offer luxury diving experiences.

The island has over 30 dive sites available to explore, including five wall dives, seven wreck dives and 20 reef dives.

Led by Matthew Billington, who has over 33 years of diving experience, every diver no matter what level will receive individualized attention and feel relaxed and ready to explore.

Anguilla boasts a vibrant reef ecosystem, nurtured by the establishment of four marine parks that protect its diverse underwater habitats. These parks serve as sanctuaries for marine life, allowing coral reefs and fish populations to thrive undisturbed.

Additionally, the absence of large cruise ships helps to preserve the pristine waters and delicate ecosystems, minimizing pollution and human impact. As a result, Anguilla’s reefs are teeming with colorful corals, exotic fish and a wealth of marine biodiversity, making it a paradise for divers and nature enthusiasts alike.

SCUBA SHACK is only a short drive from Aurora Anguilla, where divers can book a scheduled and private diving experience as well as snorkeling and PADI courses.

Known for its conservation-oriented practices, the dive center promotes sustainable diving, which resonates with those passionate about protecting the ocean.

The Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club features 178 suites and villas, where guests are captivated by the breathtaking beaches, indulged by exquisite, locally sourced cuisine across six distinctive restaurants and energized by a variety of activities.

To find out more information or to book a diving experience, go to auroraanguilla.com.