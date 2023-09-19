Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Avatar Dive Mask Wins Design Award

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Avatar 2: Dive Mask + Life Support Systems - Good Design 2023 Award

The full-face dive mask used in the movie “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” has won an Australian design award.

The mask won “Best in Class” and “Gold” honors from the Australian Good Design Awards.

The “Gold Winner” citation reads:

“Combining exceptional visibility, advanced communication, and streamlined safety features, this innovative mask caters to the unique demands of professional film production while enhancing the diving experience.”

The mask was a collaboration between Weta Workshop spearheading the conceptual design, Design + Industry managing the design and build process along with technical diving expert John Garvin.

Regarding the mask’s impact, the Australian Good Design Awards citation further reads:

“The Avatar Dive Mask revolutionizes underwater film production, streamlining processes and enhancing safety for actors + crew. Commercial enquiries have extended to recreational and professional divers, marine researchers, and rescue teams, offering a versatile, high-performance diving accessory. Environmentally, the mask can be completely broken down into individually recyclable plastic parts that do not feature contaminating elements such as glues or over-moulding. Societally, the mask fosters aquatic exploration, research, and conservation, as well as improving underwater communication and safety. By setting a new standard for diving technology, the Avatar Dive Mask contributes to creating engaging visual experiences + positive change within the industry.”

Check out the full award citation at good-design.org.

good-design.org
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

