Avatar Dive Mask Wins Design Award

The full-face dive mask used in the movie “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” has won an Australian design award.

The mask won “Best in Class” and “Gold” honors from the Australian Good Design Awards.

The “Gold Winner” citation reads:

“Combining exceptional visibility, advanced communication, and streamlined safety features, this innovative mask caters to the unique demands of professional film production while enhancing the diving experience.”

The mask was a collaboration between Weta Workshop spearheading the conceptual design, Design + Industry managing the design and build process along with technical diving expert John Garvin.

Regarding the mask’s impact, the Australian Good Design Awards citation further reads:

“The Avatar Dive Mask revolutionizes underwater film production, streamlining processes and enhancing safety for actors + crew. Commercial enquiries have extended to recreational and professional divers, marine researchers, and rescue teams, offering a versatile, high-performance diving accessory. Environmentally, the mask can be completely broken down into individually recyclable plastic parts that do not feature contaminating elements such as glues or over-moulding. Societally, the mask fosters aquatic exploration, research, and conservation, as well as improving underwater communication and safety. By setting a new standard for diving technology, the Avatar Dive Mask contributes to creating engaging visual experiences + positive change within the industry.”

Check out the full award citation at good-design.org.