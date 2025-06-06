Bahamas Women’s Dive Week Details Revealed

The details of the inaugural Bahamas Women’s Dive Week have been announced.

The latest effort is a collaboration between the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA), Caradonna Adventures, Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas and various other members of the Bahamas dive industry.

The event is designed to be a celebration of women in diving, and is set to coincide with PADI’s annual global Women’s Dive Day. During the event, international participants can enjoy a four-night stay from July 18-22, 2025 at Breezes Bahamas.

Highlights of the Bahamas Women’s Dive Week include:

2-tank shark dive.

Visits to the filming locations of such iconic movies like Thunderball and Into the Blue.

World-class diving, including walls and shipwrecks.

Commenting on the new Bahamas Women Dive Week, Tourism Director General Latia Duncombe stated:

“The Bahamas Women’s Dive Day Event is a powerful reflection of our national commitment to adventure tourism, and female empowerment. As a world-class diving destination, we are honored to celebrate the women making waves in ocean conservation and underwater exploration, while showcasing the unparalleled Bahamian beauty that captivates divers both from around the globe and among our islands. These celebrations reinforce The Bahamas’ position as a global leader in both marine tourism and diverse travel experiences while igniting passion and purpose in the next generation of female divers and environmental stewards.”