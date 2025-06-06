Friday, June 6, 2025
Diving Travel

Bahamas Women’s Dive Week Details Revealed

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Dean's Blue Hole in Long Island, Bahamas, with Vertical Blue's platform at the center of it.
Dean's Blue Hole in Long Island, Bahamas, with Vertical Blue's platform at the center of it.

The details of the inaugural Bahamas Women’s Dive Week have been announced.

The latest effort is a collaboration between the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA), Caradonna Adventures, Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas and various other members of the Bahamas dive industry. 

The event is designed to be a celebration of women in diving, and is set to coincide with PADI’s annual global Women’s Dive Day. During the event, international participants can enjoy a four-night stay from July 18-22, 2025 at Breezes Bahamas.

Highlights of the Bahamas Women’s Dive Week include:

  • 2-tank shark dive.
  • Visits to the filming locations of such iconic movies like Thunderball and Into the Blue.
  • World-class diving, including walls and shipwrecks.

Commenting on the new Bahamas Women Dive Week, Tourism Director General Latia Duncombe stated:

“The Bahamas Women’s Dive Day Event is a powerful reflection of our national commitment to adventure tourism, and female empowerment. As a world-class diving destination, we are honored to celebrate the women making waves in ocean conservation and underwater exploration, while showcasing the unparalleled Bahamian beauty that captivates divers both from around the globe and among our islands. These celebrations reinforce The Bahamas’ position as a global leader in both marine tourism and diverse travel experiences while igniting passion and purpose in the next generation of female divers and environmental stewards.”

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,162FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US