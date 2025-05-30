BARE Unveils 2 New Velocity Wetsuits

The folks at BARE announced this week they have introduced two new Velocity wetsuits: the Ultra 2.0 and the 8/7mm Semi-Dry 2.0.

Velocity Ultra 2.0

The redesigned Velocity Ultra 2.0 wetsuit brings together Progressive Full-Stretch construction with advanced Ultrawarmth OMNIRED Infrared Technology to help you stay in the water longer by reflecting your own body heat back to you.

The Velocity Ultra 2.0 is built for divers who demand both flexibility and warmth without compromise. It features a specular water reflection design on both arms that nods to the shimmer of the ocean. With added features like the upgraded collar, PROTEKT knee protection and heavy-duty ankle zips, this suit is as durable as it is stylish.

The suit is 100% PFC-Free and available in 3mm, 5mm and 7mm Fullsuit Models, retailing respectively for US$354.95/~€312, $464.95/~€409 and $499.95/~€440.

8/7mm Velocity Ultra Semi-Dry 2.0

Retailing for $679.95/~€598, the Semi-Dry 2.0 combines Progressive Full-Stretch construction with Ultrawarmth OMNIRED Infrared Technology, maximizing warmth retention and extending your dive time.

This suit is engineered to keep you warm and dry with features like a front-entry dry zipper, integrated Ultrawarmth hood, internal bib, spine pad and secure Glideskin seals.

Other features include:

Thigh Cargo Pocket with Velcro flap and D-ring for gear storage

Front-entry dry zipper for easy donning

Glideskin Seals and Secure-Lock Seams to lock out cold water

For more info, go to baresports.com or check out the product videos below.