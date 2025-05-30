Friday, May 30, 2025
Scuba Diving

BARE Unveils 2 New Velocity Wetsuits

John Liang
By John Liang

-

BARE Unveils New Velocity 2.0 Wetsuits
BARE Unveils New Velocity 2.0 Wetsuits

The folks at BARE announced this week they have introduced two new Velocity wetsuits: the Ultra 2.0 and the 8/7mm Semi-Dry 2.0.

Velocity Ultra 2.0

The redesigned Velocity Ultra 2.0 wetsuit brings together Progressive Full-Stretch construction with advanced Ultrawarmth OMNIRED Infrared Technology to help you stay in the water longer by reflecting your own body heat back to you.

The Velocity Ultra 2.0 is built for divers who demand both flexibility and warmth without compromise. It features a specular water reflection design on both arms that nods to the shimmer of the ocean. With added features like the upgraded collar, PROTEKT knee protection and heavy-duty ankle zips, this suit is as durable as it is stylish.

The suit is 100% PFC-Free and available in 3mm, 5mm and 7mm Fullsuit Models, retailing respectively for US$354.95/~€312, $464.95/~€409 and $499.95/~€440.

8/7mm Velocity Ultra Semi-Dry 2.0

Retailing for $679.95/~€598, the Semi-Dry 2.0 combines Progressive Full-Stretch construction with Ultrawarmth OMNIRED Infrared Technology, maximizing warmth retention and extending your dive time.

This suit is engineered to keep you warm and dry with features like a front-entry dry zipper, integrated Ultrawarmth hood, internal bib, spine pad and secure Glideskin seals.

Other features include:

  • Thigh Cargo Pocket with Velcro flap and D-ring for gear storage
  • Front-entry dry zipper for easy donning
  • Glideskin Seals and Secure-Lock Seams to lock out cold water

For more info, go to baresports.com or check out the product videos below.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,198FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US