Saturday, December 9, 2023
Barings Completes Aqualung Purchase

By John Liang

Aqualung Group (Image via Facebook/tauchershop.de)
Investment firm Barings announced this week that it had completed the acquisition of Aqualung Group.

The Aqualung Group’s portfolio includes diving brands like Aqualung, Apeks, Omer, Aquasphere, Military Professional, U.S. Divers and Stohlquist.

According to Aqualung Group Chairman and CEO Michel Abaza:

“This acquisition opens a new page in the 80-year-long history of Aqualung Group. The transaction provides Aqualung Group with the necessary financial resources to further accelerate its ongoing transformation in the coming years and continue to strengthen its position on its core markets, Dive and Military-Professional. Aqualung Group’s long-term commitment to innovation will accelerate, with a significant increase of its investments in digitization and research and technology.”

While Benjamin Gilet, managing director for global private finance at Barings, said the firm was “thrilled” to expand its partnership with the dive company:

“We are confident in Aqualung Group’s capabilities and strategy to accelerate sustainable growth and solidify its position as leader in the global diving industry.”

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

