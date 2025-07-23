Behind The Mask Is Looking For Pro Freedive Models

If you’re freediver, an underwater performer, a model or ocean influencer, then this opportunity might just be up your alley: The folks at the Behind the Mask Academy are looking for professional freedive models.

They’ve scheduled along with Julie Gautier a week of underwater artistry and mindful connection — set in the heart of the Maldives, aboard the luxurious Scubaspa Maldives.

According to Behind the Mask’s Florian Fischer:

“We launched Behind the Mask Academy to pass on our knowledge and experience about underwater filmmaking. … But all of that is only half of the story. If you want to film things, you not only need a capable person behind a camera, but you also need to have something cool, interesting to film, like wildlife or the freediver or in the best-case scenario, both together…

“It is just magic when you live in that moment of connection between a wild animal, a freediver and yourself as the cameraman in the right spot: Not only will it lead to amazing footage, but it will also create a bond between the cameraman and the freediver and achieving something together — It’s just double the joy.”

Consequently, they are opening up eight spots on their academy trip to the Maldives exclusively for freedivers of AIDA Level 3 or above.

Fischer says in an Instagram post:

“We are looking for freedivers who want to step up their game in human-animal interaction: How to passively interact with sharks and mantas and schooling fish, but also, how to make it look and feel effortless and elegant. We will help you to become one with the ocean and your cameraman, and by we, I actually mean the one and only Julie Gautier.”

Gautier “has a very unique body awareness as a freediver underwater,” Fischer adds:

“She’s always looking the right way at the right time in the right place. That is basically the key talent — the key skills that you need to master.”

In addition to Fischer, Wojciech Dopierala, Alex Del Olmo, Vanessa Cara-Kerr, Tony Meyer and Andre Musgrove will be there to create those images.

But that’s not all, according to Fischer:

“Who knows, if you are finding your groove in the ocean and we can connect well, there is even a project right after the Maldives Academy for which we are looking for a freedive model as well.”

So if you’re waiting for a sign from the universe, then this might be it. Send an email to academy@Behind-the-mask.com with your portfolio, if you have one, or any other unique information about you. If chosen, they’ll get back to you with more information, questions and stuff about logistics and costs and whatnot.

The trip will take place November 29 – December 6, 2025.

Fischer concludes:

“Behind The Mask and ScubaSpa are super excited to have a good time together with you, doing what we love most, no matter if it’s in front or behind the camera. Because remember, we are all ocean ambassadors, and it is our job to make a good one out of you.”

(Featured image credit: Behind-the-Mask.com)