Bite-Back Launches Shark Conservation Billboard Ads In UK

UK charity Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation has launched the first-ever shark conservation billboard ad campaign in the country.

In the 50 years since “JAWS” first terrified audiences around the world, more than half (66%) of the UK population still can’t find any compassion for sharks, according to a YouGov poll completed this past June.

Significantly, in the same five decades, some shark species populations have fallen by around 70%, setting off alarm bells that predict the catastrophic consequences for life on Earth without sharks.

In response, Bite-Back hopes to give the British population a new reason to care about dwindling shark numbers with a stark message – “if they die, we die” – in the country’s first-ever outdoor advertising campaign with a shark conservation message.

Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation Campaign Director Graham Buckingham said:

“All the time the global slaughter of sharks goes unchecked, we’re gradually pulling the pin out of an ecological grenade that will impact the world.”

To emphasize the connection that everyday people have with sharks, the advertising campaign highlights 26 occupations and hobbies – one for each letter of the alphabet.

Buckingham says:

“Our ‘Sharks Save …’ campaign directly answers the question ‘why should I care about the survival of sharks’ with a clear message that – regardless of profession or pastime – sharks save us all. If we don’t act now, we’ll be complicit in accelerating an apocalyptic outcome. Saving sharks isn’t just about saving a marine species, it’s about protecting the world’s largest ecosystem that makes our planet liveable.”

According to the charity, upwards of 73 million sharks are being killed every year – equivalent to 200,000 sharks a day – many victims of industrial tuna fishing fleets.

Steve Backshall MBE, TV presenter, naturalist and patron of Bite-Back, said:

“This campaign isn’t about making people fall in love with sharks, it’s about making people understand that we need them. The hope is that, once people know and understand how important they are to life on earth, they’ll be more motivated to participate in their survival. Bite-Back has done some amazing things to champion shark conservation and I urge everyone to get behind its campaigns.”

Thanks to a charity award from outdoor advertising media specialists Ocean Outdoor, the campaign will appear in 10 cities and at more than 50 sites across the country until the end of September.

Buckingham added:

“The message is very simple, we need sharks to survive. We want this advertising campaign to be the moment that people start to regard sharks as heroes and not villains.”

The charity is encouraging supporters to help save sharks by boycotting tuna caught by industrial fishing methods that also kill millions of sharks, turtles, dolphins and seabirds every year. Only tuna caught by pole and line avoids the accidental death of these stunning and charismatic species.

Because of Bite-Back’s campaigns, the UK is the only country in Europe to ban the import and export of shark fins. It’s also now impossible to buy shark meat in any UK supermarket because of its work.

For more info about Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation, go to bite-back.com.