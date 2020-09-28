Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Blue Force Fleet Restarts Its Red Sea Operations

By Sam Helmy

Blue Force Fleet has announced that its Red Sea liveaboard operations have resumed.

The move comes on the heels of the company successfully relaunching its Maldives operations in August 2020. Operations in the Red Sea are set to relaunch on October 3rd, 2020. With the relaunch, Blue Force will be implementing all the necessary COVID-19 regulations and precautions.

For customers who want to delay their travel plans to 2021 or 2022, Blue Force has implemented a new peace of mind policy. Trips can be booked with a deposit as little as  €200/~US$234/~£184, with the balance being due 45 days prior to departure.

If due to COVID-19, you are unable to leave your country to take the trip or the trip itself cannot go ahead, you need not worry. Blue Force will not charge you any cancellation fees, and your deposit can be used towards any other Blue Force liveaboard in the Red Sea or the Maldives.

For more info, go to blueforcefleet.com.

