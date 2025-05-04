Blue Oceans and SSI Launch New Ocean Conservation Tools

To celebrate Earth Day, Scuba Schools International and its environmental initiative, Blue Oceans, announced the launch of a new website equipped with powerful new conservation tools.

The new update aims to bring more functionality and access to divers around the world.

One of the brand-new features on the new Blue Oceans website is the Cleanup Dive Logging feature, which allows divers to log a cleanup dive as a unique, stand-alone activity.

One of the innovative and key features of the new Cleanup Dive Logging feature is that divers can log the trash they pick up during dives. Furthermore, this data will be added to the Blue Ocean Trash Counter in real time. This allows divers to immediately see the impact of their efforts on conservation globally, no matter how small.

Using the new upgraded Blue Oceans site, divers and dive shops can explore the following:

The overarching goals and expanding influence of the Blue Oceans Project

Insightful advice for eco-friendly diving practices as well as how to minimize the use of plastic.

Provides opportunities to participate in cleanup efforts both locally and globally

Members can see real-time live updates on conservation initiatives from the community.

Commenting on the launch of the new tools and site, SSI Marketing Manager Rachael Steidley stated:

“It’s not just about picking up plastic — it’s about creating data-driven change. Every logged dive helps us understand the scope of marine debris and strengthens our collective response. Plus, it gives SSI divers the opportunity to see the impact they are having for the environment in real time!”

You can find out more information and visit the Blue Oceans site here.